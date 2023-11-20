The Standard
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Homeless man waving around a flick knife at foreshore ordered to do community work

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 21 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 7:33am
A homeless man who produced a flick knife and waved it around in front of people at the Warrnambool foreshore has been ordered to do community work.

Andrew Thomson

