Emotional P-plater breaking up with girlfriend loses driver's licence

A P-plater who lifted the wheels of his vehicle during a break-up with his girlfriend has lost his licence.
Joshua McConnell pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, November 20, to losing traction while driving.
He was fined $500, had his licence suspended for one month and has to complete a safe driver program.
Police told the court at 3.30am on July 2 officers saw a white Nissan Patrol south-bound on Liebig Street turn east into Merri Street.
The rear left wheel of the vehicle lost traction and lifted off the ground as McConnell rounded the corner.
He over-corrected and veered into the oncoming lane before being intercepted by police in Merri Street.
The Nissan was impounded, attracting towing and storage fees of $1130.
He told police officers he was going through a break-up with his girlfriend and had taken the corner too fast.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge told McConnell expressing himself through his driving was not on and dangerous.
He said as a probationary driver McConnell had to lose his licence.
