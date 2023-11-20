Offender trying to avoid community work warned he risks going to jail

An offender who breached a corrections order by failing to appear in Warrnambool court has been told to do his community work or he will be jailed.
Paul Templeton pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, November 20, to breaching his corrections order and failing to appear in court.
The court heard Templeton, who has also been charged with a separate weapons offence, has only done two hours of his 60 hours of community work as part of his current corrections order.
A lawyer said Templeton had ongoing health issues including a disability due to curvature of his spine.
"It got worse during the corrections order. He's in constant pain. He just found everything too much," she said.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the community work involved a craft program - "not the most onerous requirement".
He said unless Templeton provided compelling medical evidence he would be jailed.
"You have been around the block. You know what's going on. You either do the community work or we'll cut it out in custody."
The further hearing of the case was adjourned until January 8.
"By then you need to have made a serious start to your unpaid community work," the magistrate warned Templeton.
