Tuesday, 21 November 2023
News/Court and Crime

Offender trying to avoid community work warned he risks going to jail

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 21 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 7:16am
An offender who breached a corrections order by failing to appear in Warrnambool court has been told to do his community work or he will be jailed.

