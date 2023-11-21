Top-age AFL draft prospect primed for 'big year' of Rebels football

A desire to garner greater representative opportunities is driving Warrnambool's Reggie Mast ahead of the 2024 football season.
The 17-year-old hit the training track on Monday, November 20 for GWV Rebels' first pre-season training session in Warrnambool.
The Rebels will finalise their 2024 squad prior to Christmas with Mast hoping to make the cut.
Mast is working towards a strong top-age season with the Rebels following six appearances as a bottom-ager in 2023.
His goal for next year is to play as many Coates Talent League games as possible and push for representative selection with Vic Country.
"It's going to be a big year, being top-age I've got to show more leadership and hopefully I can start the year strong coming into Christmas," Mast told The Standard.
The Emmanuel College student has the ability to play several positions but sees himself slotting across the half-back line and in the midfield with the Rebels.
"Then if I'm needed up forward I have that bit of variety of play," he said.
Mast was a regular senior player at Warrnambool in 2023 when available, was best on ground in the Hampden league's under 17 interleague win against Ballarat and helped the Blues win an under 18.5 flag in September.
"It was a big load to take in but I managed to balance it pretty well," he said. "It was good to finish it off with the under 18 premiership."
Dedication to a gym routine has seen the teenager bulk up significantly in recent months.
"Dok (Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe) has set me and a few others here up with a gym membership," he said.
"We're going through that a few times a week and it's helped out a lot."
Mast praised the strength of O'Keefe's programs at the Blues.
"He's been at the highest level (with the AFL) so his ability to set up things for the young boys like us, and the team, is just great," Mast said.
The arrival of Warrnambool recruit Ben Cunnington excites Mast too.
"He's going to be a great role model for all us, and Aaron Black signing too," he said. "We've welcomed a few boys back to the club so it's really exciting."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.