Health support groups come together to 'beat the loneliness' of chronic illness

The Warrnambool Combined Health Support Network will run an expo on November 24 to "beat the loneliness" that can come with chronic illness.
About 27 local support groups and service providers will be present at Warrnambool's Civic Green, with information on both physical and mental health.
Network chairman Andrew Suggett OAM said the purpose of the expo was to make residents more aware of the health options in Warrnambool.
"I took over as president of this group and thought 'there's so many groups we should be telling people about'," he told The Standard.
"I reckon it's the best kept secret in the world, all the assistance that's available.
"The help that I'm getting is wonderful here and people don't know about it."
Now in its second year of operation, the expo will host groups such as WRAD, Mpower, Wellways and the Warrnambool Parkinson's Support Group, which Mr Suggett has led since 2009.
"New additions this year include Care Connect, RSL Veterans', The Orange Door and genU," Mr Suggett said.
"It covers a whole spectrum really, I'm pretty proud of it."
Running from 10am-2.30pm, the event will feature music by the Elderly Brothers and a free sausage sizzle.
Mr Suggett said the whole Warrnambool community would benefit from attending.
"I'm hoping this expo will help a lot of people think about their parents or grandparents and see what exactly is available," he said.
