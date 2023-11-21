The Standard
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Health support groups come together to 'beat the loneliness' of chronic illness

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
November 21 2023 - 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Suggett said the whole Warrnambool community could benefit from the event. Pictures by Anthony Brady
Mr Suggett said the whole Warrnambool community could benefit from the event. Pictures by Anthony Brady

The Warrnambool Combined Health Support Network will run an expo on November 24 to "beat the loneliness" that can come with chronic illness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.