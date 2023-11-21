Sprintcar classic contender 'not here to make up the numbers'

ONE of the world's best sprintcar drivers has committed to a summer on Australian soil and is determined to vie for a third Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic title.
Warrnambool driver James McFadden, fresh from a career-best campaign on America's World of Outlaws circuit, will team up with Hodges Motorsport for a second straight season.
McFadden will jump behind the wheel again for Max's Race at Premier Speedway on December 16, 2023 with the Classic (January 19-21) and Australian title (January 26-27) his major focuses.
"I won't lie, I didn't like running fifth in the Classic," McFadden said of the 2023 edition.
"To be top-five in that field was still seriously impressive with our young team but I'm not here to make up the numbers.
"That's our Melbourne Cup - that's our sport's biggest race of all and I'd love to win another one in January."
He will take blistering form into the campaign, having collected seven World of Outlaws wins to finish top-10 overall in the championship.
McFadden is excited to link up with the high-profile Hodges Motorsport team which is the brainchild of former Warrnambool man Tim Hodges.
IndyCar racer Scott McLaughlin, recently-retired three-time AFL premiership player Jack Riewoldt and sports broadcaster Gerard Whateley are again throwing their support behind the number five car.
"It was a fun concept to put this team together last year in the space of three or four months and I loved every second of it so we thought 'why not go again'," McFadden said.
"The results proved we got to the top level of the sport in an unbelievably short amount of time so for our second season we hope we can give ourselves an even better shot at more success."
Hodges Motorsport is confident it can build on a successful debut season.
McFadden said wins at Warrnambool, Avalon and Mount Gambier were highlights.
"I've always been a part of professional race teams - in Australia and in the States - but the level of professionalism stepped up with car 5," he said.
"It changed the sport, it changed the perception of the sport and it brought more eyeballs to it here in Australia than it's ever been able to attract with the names involved so it was really cool to be a part of that.
"I love how invested everyone in the team was - even having Gerard track-side for the Classic was huge for the sport."
Whateley, who works for SEN and Fox Footy, was a high-profile race fan for the 50th running of the Classic, watching the 40-lap A-Main from the infield.
"I just had an awesome time at the Classic and I was so impressed with the venue and the event and how the town totally embraced it," he said.
"And I'm thrilled we have the crew back together for some unfinished business."
