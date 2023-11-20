More bus replacements as Warrnambool line works continue

Buses will replace trains on the Warrnambool line as upgrade works ramp up.
Transport Infrastructure Minister Danny Pearson said buses would replace trains between Waurn Ponds and Warrnambool on Saturday, December 9 until the last service on Sunday, December 10.
He said the replacements would also run on Saturday, December 16 to the last service on Sunday, December 17.
Mr Pearson said works being carried out during this time included new train detection technology and safety improvements across a number of level crossings along the line.
It forms part of stage two of the line upgrades which includes trenching, drainage and the installation of boom mast foundations to support the introduction of VLocity trains to and from Warrnambool.
The VLocity trains will run on the line for the first time once the upgrades are completed.
Mr Pearson said buses would again replace trains on the line, this time between Wyndham Vale and Warrnambool, from Saturday, February 3 to Thursday, February 15 while V/Line conducted scheduled annual maintenance and infrastructure upgrades.
It comes after buses replaced trains on the Warrnambool line in September and November as upgrades were made to make way for VLocity trains to operate in the city.
"We thank everyone for their patience while we get on with delivering important upgrades to rail lines and stations across regional Victoria," Mr Pearson said.
