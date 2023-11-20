South-west actor/fisherman secures role in film expected to screen on Netflix

A St Helens man recently filmed a role for a movie that is expected to be aired on Netflix.
Jim Ewing, 73, was cast as "the fisherman" in Yesterday Island, which is being directed by Sam Voutas.
Mr Ewing said the film company was looking for an actor who could drive a boat.
The actor and author, who had recurring roles on Prisoner and Neighbours, as well as a master helman's certificate from the British Merchant Navy, put his hand up.
His task was to ferry passengers to the fictional Yesterday Island.
Mr Ewing's own dingy also has a starring role in the movie, which Mr Ewing describes as a "macabre Groundhog Day".
He took part in three days of filming near Port Fairy.
"People go onto this island - they are enticed onto this island by people they know," he said.
"But the thing is they're stuck there until they can entice someone else to go onto this island and replace them."
Mr Ewing said his role required a lot of rowing and a handful of lines.
The cast also travelled to Warrnambool on the Southern Coast Charters boat for a day to film scenes near Thunder Point.
Mr Ewing said it wasn't until he heard the familiar "quiet on set, camera rolling" that he remembered how deadly serious the art of film making was.
Filming for Yesterday Island, which features Ivan Aristeguieta, Florence Noble, Francis Greenslade, Genevieve Neve and Luke Saliba, continues in Melbourne.
Two of Mr Ewing's most notables acting roles were on popular television shows Prisoner and Neighbours.
"I did ongoing roles on Prisoner and Neighbours and worked with Maggie Kirkpatrick and Lorraine Bayly," Mr Ewing said.
"On Prisoner I was a drunk who was going to sell his son to the freak - Maggie Kirkpatrick's brutish character.
"It's funny because in real life she's a lovely human being."
Mr Ewing said his character appeared in six or seven episodes.
On Neighbours, he was a "dorky guy" who fell in love with Faye Hudson, who was played by Lorraine Bailey.
"I was supposed to marry her but I left her in her white wedding dress standing at the altar," Mr Ewing said.
"I got cold feet and ran out. Lorraine was also lovely and great to work with."
Mr Ewing, who grew up in Warrnambool, said he had never planned to be an actor.
"I was at a dinner party one night in Melbourne," Mr Ewing said.
Each guest had been asked to do some type of performance - sing or in Mr Ewing's case read a poem he wrote.
"I got up and recited a poem at the dinner party and one of the guys was a producer at the ABC," Mr Ewing said.
"He said 'I think you should try this professionally'."
Mr Ewing was given a few lines in a show the fellow dinner guest was producing and the rest - he says - is history.
He said truth be told he probably first began acting as captain/coach for the Warrnambool football club.
Mr Ewing said talking to the players at each break and pushing them to lift for the rest of the game was similar to acting.
He said he loved acting, but it was often tedious and it was a constant battle to secure roles.
"I was with a good agency in Melbourne but as an actor you are more times out for work than you're working," Mr Ewing said.
His last role was a guest appearance on Blue Heelers in 2000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.