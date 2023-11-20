The Standard
Six-month wait on drug analysis for woman accused of having ice worth $30k

By Jessica Howard
November 20 2023
A magistrate has bailed a Ballarat district woman accused of having $30,000 worth of the drug ice in Mortlake, stating a six-month weight on forensic drug analysis was "unacceptably long".

