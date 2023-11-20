Six-month wait on drug analysis for woman accused of having ice worth $30k

A magistrate has bailed a Ballarat district woman accused of having $30,000 worth of the drug ice in Mortlake, stating a six-month weight on forensic drug analysis was "unacceptably long".
Ashlee Atkinson, 23, of Sebastopol, was intercepted by Warrnambool highway patrol officers on September 7, 2023 after she was allegedly clocked at 77kmh in a 60kmh zone.
She was driving a hire car, the Warrnambool Magistrates Court was told on November 20, 2023.
Atkinson allegedly tested positive on a drug test and it was found she was wanted on a warrant.
Police searched the car and allegedly located 60 grams of methamphetamine in the centre console with a potential street value of $30,000.
The drugs were found inside a clear pencil case that was stashed inside a centre console hidden in the area of the gear stick, which was not properly fitted.
Police also allegedly seized a set of digital scales and 80ml of GHB.
The court heard text messages on the phone of a 32-year-old female co-accused revealed they were supplying drugs in regional towns.
Police allege the pair was driving to Portland on the day they were intercepted.
The two women were arrested and subsequently charged with offences, including trafficking methamphetamine.
The court heard all of the charges had since been dropped against the co-accused, except a single count of possessing GHB which she pleaded guilty to and was placed on a diversion plan.
That means she will avoid a conviction.
Meanwhile, Ms Atkinson had been in custody since the day of their arrest.
She successfully applied for bail on Monday.
Lawyer Ian Pugh, representing Ms Atkinson, said his client would live in Shepparton's drug and alcohol residential rehabilitation facility The Cottage.
He said that would help her get on top of the drug misuse she had struggled with for some time, and had attributed to her long list of criminal history.
Ms Atkinson has previously been sentenced to jail, parole and community correction orders.
While she successfully completed her parole period, she had a long history of breaching court orders, the court heard.
The court heard Ms Atkinson would contest the drug charges and there would be a six-month wait on the forensic analysis of the illicit items found in the car.
It will be alleged at a contested hearing in 2024 that Ms Atkinson hired the car between August 26 and September 23, 2023.
But Mr Pugh said his client had evidence, including an airline ticket to Queensland, that she did not have the car at the time of the offending.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the six-month wait on forensic analysis was "unacceptably long".
Ms Atkinson was released on bail with strict conditions, including she reside at The Cottage.
She will appear in court again for a contested hearing on July 1, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.