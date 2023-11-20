Long-awaited Koroit community barbecue area ready for use

The Koroit community is gleefully celebrating living the mantra that good things come to those who wait.
Seven years ago the Koroit Lions Club began working on a project to build a community barbecue at the Koroit Railway Station.
The Port Fairy to Warrnambool Rail Trail Committee of Management liked the idea and came on board as a partner.
This Saturday, the barbecue area will be officially opened.
The day will include a sausage sizzle from 1pm, with the official opening by Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith to follow.
The area includes free electric barbecues, picnic table and chair seating, all contained in a large shelter.
The project came at a cost of $182,000, with the Koroit Lions Club contributing $70,000.
The South West Community Foundation Koroit Sub-Fund ($31,000) and Moyne Shire Council ($22,000) were also key contributors.
The rail trail committee of management and the Jones, Brodie and Uebergang foundations also provided funding.
Project coordinator for the Koroit Lions Club John Featherby said Saturday's opening would be a joyous occasion.
"To be able to see this project come to fruition is very pleasing," Mr Featherby said.
"The end product is fantastic, we are so happy with how it has come up.
"It will be so well used by the Koroit community and will really enhance the whole railway area."
The cleaning and maintenance upkeep of the area will be carried out by Moyne Shire Council.
The delay in the barbecue getting built came about through a major change to the original plan.
The Lions club had wanted to have the area powered by solar, but council rejected this, stating concerns on the cost of maintaining such an operation.
A plan B was then put into action, the results of which are now at the station for all to see.
