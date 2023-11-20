The Standard
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Long-awaited Koroit community barbecue area ready for use

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated November 20 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new barbecue at the Koroit Railway Station. Picture by Anthony Brady
The new barbecue at the Koroit Railway Station. Picture by Anthony Brady

The Koroit community is gleefully celebrating living the mantra that good things come to those who wait.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.