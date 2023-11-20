City milkbar demolished: Owners considering options for future use

A city milk bar that operated for 50 years has been demolished.
Plans for the site of the Henna Street milkbar, which closed in 2013, are yet to be determined.
Jeremy Alexander, one of the owners of the adjacent Warrnambool Holiday Village, said a number of options were being considered.
"The building was in a state of disrepair," Mr Alexander said.
"We want to do something with the space but we're not certain what."
Mr Alexander said one option may include expanding the holiday village.
"We want to maximise the space and do something there," he said.
"At this stage nothing is set in stone."
Mr Alexander said the owners of the village were gearing up for a busy summer.
"Things are looking good at this stage," he said.
"We've got the double header with the speedway - which is great for the city."
Mr Alexander said the village was booked out from the period just before Christmas until early January and then in late January for the back to back speedway events, which included the Australian titles and Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
The village has 23 cabins and a number of powered sites.
Mr Alexander said there had been a steady stream of visitors throughout the year, including a number of contract workers.
"We're going to be quite full over summer but we have some availability in early January," he said.
The Henna Street milkbar, which first opened its doors in 1962, closed for the last time in May 2013.
Warrnambool was once littered with milkbars, but many have closed their doors.
A number that remain focus mainly on takeaway food.
When the Morriss Road Milkbar closed its doors in June 2019, the owner said rising costs and trying to compete with supermarkets meant he could no longer remain open.
The Hospital Shop in Koroit Street, Warrnambool and the Wangoom General Store, which both remain vibrant businesses, are listed for sale.
Both double as post offices.
