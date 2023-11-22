'It does not hurt to volunteer': No barriers to helping others

For more than half his life, Port Fairy's Brett Murray has devoted countless hours to volunteering - whether that be at his Rotary, footy or bowls club.
At 54, he is the youngest member of the Port Fairy Rotary Club and was recently given the rare honour of a Paul Harris Fellowship.
To say he was chuffed to get it "would be an understatement".
"I'm that proud it still chokes me up," he said. "I'm not doing it for me. I'm doing it for everyone in this town."
Brett was just one when scans revealed he had hydrocephalus.
"I was having seizures and they couldn't work out why," Brett said.
Fluid on the left side of his brain impacted the right side of his body, leaving him with mobility issues.
A shunt was put in to transfer cerebrospinal fluid into his heart. And over the years, it has meant a few close calls and air ambulance flights to Melbourne hospitals.
Despite that, it hasn't held him back from achieving the things he has wanted to.
But it wasn't always easy. Comments from his peers at school could be cruel.
"It hurt me for a while," he said.
"I never thought I'd be able to get my licence."
But he did that too.
Over the years, Brett has had a number of jobs including driving a taxi, working at the post office and newsagents in Port Fairy - and before that at Fletcher Jones in Warrnambool until the "very sad day" he was made redundant.
And he juggled his work commitments with voluntary work.
At 18, he joined APEX until it folded seven years later which was when he was asked to join Rotary.
Over the years he has done Meals on Wheels, cleaned up the beach, manned the gates at the agricultural shows and Port Fairy Folk Festivals.
"Anything that comes along, I try to help as much as I can," he said. "I just turn up."
In his three decades with Rotary he has probably only missed 10 meetings.
Brett gets emotional talking about the members that have supported him - picking him up before Rotary meetings and heading out for a drink.
"Those little things meant a hell of a lot to me," he said.
"Over the years I've been trying to get members to join.
"Come along. It does not hurt to volunteer. And when you volunteer you get a reward in your own self. You're helping people."
The Port Fairy icon has also been regular at footy games since 1989 when he was first asked to volunteer as a timekeeper.
Because of the risk of injury, the club life member never played football himself but he has been a mainstay at the Port Fairy club, overcoming any obstacles in his way.
In 1989, the ladder to get to the timekeepers' box was straight up but he didn't let it stop him. With the help of mates he climbed the ladder. It took him a year before he could climb the ladder on his own, but he was determined to master it.
Brett even got out of his sick bed that first year to time keep the under 18 grand final.
"The '89 grand final for the under 18s is the proudest day I've ever had. It was a really great group of kids," he said.
The team had players like Scott Crowe who went on to play at Hawthorn and Collingwood, and Ben Thomas who was drafted to Brisbane.
Brett still does time keeping for the under 18s, and half the reserves, for away games. For the home games, he does the scoreboard.
"I love it to bits," he said.
