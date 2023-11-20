Firefighters require breathing apparatuses to enter smoke-filled kitchen

Emergency services have responded to a house fire in Cudgee.
Units were on scene at the Manna Lane property, which began emanating smoke from its roof at around 10.54am.
Seven CFA trucks alongside FRV vehicles came from Hopkins-Curdie, Panmure, Laan, Cudgee and Allansford stations.
The units identified the fire was coming from the kitchen, with breathing apparatus crews required to extinguish the flames.
The CFA alerted residents that smoke may be visible from nearby roads, drifting in a north-east direction.
The incident was deemed under control at 11.35am, with an investigation into the cause of the fire now underway.
