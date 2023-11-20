Inside Racing: 'Under the radar' trainer scores first metropolitan winner

WARRNAMBOOL hobby trainer Michael Townsend had his first Melbourne metropolitan winner when Anewdaydawning won a $60,000 high-weight heat of the Jericho Cup at Moonee Valley on November 17, 2023.
Michael Rea, senior part-owner of Anewdaydawning, paid tribute to Townsend after the seven-year-old's victory in the 3850-metre contest.
"I'm over the moon for Michael training his first city winner," Rea said.
"It would be the best and biggest win of this career. Michael prefers to float under the radar but he's a very underrated trainer.
"He's done a sensational job with Anewdaydawning. The horse has a few quirks but Michael has sorted them out over time.
"The win on Friday night has cemented a spot in the $300,000 Jericho Cup for Anewdaydawning but a final decision whether the horse runs in the Jericho at Warrnambool on Sunday is up to Michael.
"He'll do what is best for Anewdaydawning. I've got four foals at the farm and I would be lost if Michael was not there to help me with them."
Anewdaydawning has won eight races from his 47 starts, and collected more than $220,000 in stake-money for his owners.
POPULAR Warrnambool apprentice jockey Tayla Childs edged closer to reducing her claim from two kilograms to one-and-a-half kilograms when she won on the Denis Daffy and Harriet Place-trained Port Louis in a restricted race at Dunkeld on Saturday, November 18.
Childs - the daughter of former champion jockey Greg Childs - said it was exciting knowing she only needed three more winners to see her claim reduced.
"I'm really happy how things are going along," she said.
"The tight turning track helped Port Louis' chances of winning. I rode Port Louis last time when he ran fourth at Kyneton and I thought he ran well.
"I had him in the perfect spot in the run after he drew barrier one. Denis and Harriet do a great job with their horses. They only have a small team in work but they get their horses looking great and they are very fit.
"I'll just keep on chipping away trying to get my claim down."
Warrnambool trainers have helped Childs during her career.
"I've been very lucky to have received so much support from the local trainers," she said.
"My boss Lindsey Smith has been great but so have other trainers including Pat McKenna and Aaron Purcell.
"I'm really appreciative of the support I've received from all the trainers I've ridden for during my career."
Childs is looking forward to a busy week with the prospect of rides at Sandown on November 22, Ballarat on November 23 and at Penshurst on Saturday, November 25.
LESTER Grace made a return to race riding at Dunkeld on Saturday, November 18 after a four-year break.
Grace, 28, who now lives in Warrnambool, had two rides at the once-a-year meeting with a third-placing on Romantic Choice his best result.
"I just had a long break away from race riding," he said. "I was burnt out after doing race riding and track-work for a solid eight years.
"I still stayed heavily involved in the racing industry as I drove floats, worked on barriers and did other things in the industry. I just thought it was the right time to come back riding.
"Trainer Tom Dabernig planted the seed with me to come back riding a fair while ago and I thought I'll have another crack. I'm loving living in Warrnambool. It's a great place."
Grace, an older brother to Warrnambool Cup-winning jockey Harry Grace, is hoping to attract more rides from trainers in the future.
EXCITING racing prospects are again to the fore in the Inglis Digital November (late) online sale with many quality offerings among the 254 lots up for sale now.
Newgate Farm and partners are offering promising colt Critique, already a winner of two of his seven starts, in the bumper sale. Another entry of interest in the November (late) sale is the Bob and Sandra Peters-owned mare Arcadia Jewel which is being offered as a racing and breeding prospect.
The four-year-old has won two of her seven starts and was recently beaten less than three lengths at Ascot on Cox Plate Day.
Arcadia Jewel is regally bred, being out of Western Australia Derby winner Arcadia Dream, making her closely related to Group One winners Arcadia Queen and Regal Power.
The sale comprises 76 race fillies, 31 broodmares, 28 racehorse shares, 26 yearlings and one unbroken stock. The final countdown of bidding for the sale begins November 22 at 10am.
IN-form jockey Carleen Hefel pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge following her ride on Blue Moon at Moonee Valley.
Hefel was suspended for 10 meetings. Her suspension starts at midnight on November 26 and ends midnight December 6.
Stewards said the incident was in the mid-range.
Amy Herrmann will spend nine meetings on the sidelines after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Donald on Sunday, November 19.
Herrmann began her suspension at midnight on November 21 and ends midnight November 28.
Fellow jockey Jack Hill pleaded guilty to a whip infringement. Hill was suspended for eight meetings and fined $200 for the infringement.
Stewards advised Hill they would consider a lengthy suspension if he re-offended in the future as he has a poor record in this area.
Sunday's suspension is his ninth breach for a whip infringement in 2023.
