The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Inside Racing: 'Under the radar' trainer scores first metropolitan winner

By Tim Auld
November 20 2023 - 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Townsend pictured at Warrnambool racecourse earlier in 2023. Picture by Sean McKenna
Michael Townsend pictured at Warrnambool racecourse earlier in 2023. Picture by Sean McKenna

WARRNAMBOOL hobby trainer Michael Townsend had his first Melbourne metropolitan winner when Anewdaydawning won a $60,000 high-weight heat of the Jericho Cup at Moonee Valley on November 17, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.