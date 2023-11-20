'Really proud': Back-to-back wins to finish volleyball tournament season

SOUTH West Pirates will be chasing three straight tournament wins when they return to the floor on their home court in 2024.
The Warrnambool-based association collected the division one men's title at the Horsham competition on Sunday, November 19, 2023.
It followed success in the Bendigo Dragon City tournament on October 29.
Now, with a four-month break before the Warrnambool Seaside Volleyball Tournament in March, the Pirates will work towards collecting a prized piece of treasure on their home court.
Coach Craig Gibbs was thrilled with the team's Horsham performance which justified 40 weeks' work on the training court.
It went through the round-robin stage undefeated and defeated Latrobe University in the final, three sets to one.
"They were very close sets, like 25-22," he said.
"It was a close, hard fought game. The hard work is starting to pay off. They're starting to gel as a close-knit group.
"Everyone knows what everyone else is doing (on court); they just know where everyone is going to be.
"I am really proud of them. They're more than just a team now, they're a group of really close mates that get together afterwards and have a bit of fun."
Setter Tristan Gibbs was named tournament best and fairest.
"He was just consistent right across the whole weekend," Craig said.
"Sometimes he has up games and then down games but he was just really, really consistent.
"It was probably the best he's set for six months."
Haydn Stuchberry adjusted to the tempo in his first tournament, playing as a middle blocker.
He'd only been training with the team for six weeks.
The Pirates' under 17 girls team shone on debut, making the final.
Craig said the players "had a blast", winning five of their six pool games before falling to Horsham in the decider in five sets.
The Pirates' under 17 boys finished third.
