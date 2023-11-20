The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hundreds of hay bales destroyed in shed blaze, cause unknown

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 20 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hundreds of hay bales destroyed in shed blaze, cause unknown
Hundreds of hay bales destroyed in shed blaze, cause unknown

Hundreds of hay bales have caught fire at a property east of Warrnambool with more than a dozen fire fighting units rushing to stop it from spreading.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.