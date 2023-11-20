Hundreds of hay bales destroyed in shed blaze, cause unknown

Hundreds of hay bales have caught fire at a property east of Warrnambool with more than a dozen fire fighting units rushing to stop it from spreading.
The fire took hold in a hay shed at The Cove about 5.26am on November 18, 2023.
There were 13 Country Fire Authority units alongside Fire Rescue Victoria called to the blaze.
Units responded from Hopkins-Curdies, Nirranda, Panmure, Laang, Nullawarre, Naringal, Cudgee, Garvoc, Mepunga, Allansford and Peterborough.
A CFA spokesperson said crews discovered about 300 bales burning in the shed.
"An excavator was requested. Crews worked to pull the shed apart to allow for self-extinguish and continued to monitor the scene," the spokesperson said.
"(The) incident was deemed under control at 10.38am and safe at 8.12pm."
The spokesperson said the cause of the blaze was unknown.
The incident came just two days before the fire season officially started in most of the south-west.
The Fire Danger Period started on November 20 in Glenelg, Moyne, Southern Grampians, Colac Otway and Corangamite shires.
The period for Warrnambool is yet to be announced.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.