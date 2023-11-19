Seven dangerous dog owners prosecuted through Portland court

UPDATED, Monday, 10am:
Glenelg Shire Council has prosecuted seven dog owners through court this year.
The majority have been fined and/or placed on good behaviour bonds.
A council spokesman said some of the prosecutions that had recently been listed in Portland Magistrates Court were actually from previous years, and did not relate to attacks which had happened this year.
"Council records indicate that the reports for dog attacks have been consistent over both 2022 and 2023," he said.
"Recorded dog attacks range from a dog rush to an attack on livestock, persons and/or another animal.
"There have been seven prosecutions to date in 2023 relating to dog incidents, with only two relating to actual attacks."
The council spokesman said there were currently six dogs declared on the council's dangerous dog register.
He said council staff conducted annual inspections to ensure pet owners were compliant with their requirements under the Domestic Animal Act.
"Three dogs have been declared menacing," the spokesman said.
"There is no data that is supportive of the claim that the number of attacks have increased on recent years," he said.
"The data indicates that similar numbers have been reported in comparison to the previous year."
The spokesman said the council encouraged owners of all pets to be responsible, know where their pets were at all times and comply with the relevant laws - to register their animals with council and keep dogs in enclosed areas on their property.
He said for more information on responsible pet ownership, the council encouraged pet owners to visit the Animal Welfare Victoria website at agriculture.vic.gov.au/livestock-and-animals/animal-welfare-victoria.
Previously: A Portland district couple are too afraid to have their grandchildren visit after a woman was mauled by a German Shepherd dog during a routine walk to the mailbox.
The woman went to collect her mail about 9am on July 21 this year before crossing the Henty Highway to bring her bins in.
A German Shepherd dog from a neighbouring property suddenly appeared, latching onto the victim's leg.
The woman screamed for help as the dog repeatedly bit her.
She suffered multiple bites to her legs - requiring three stitches to the left and four to the right.
The woman was saved by a passing motorist and transported to Hamilton Base Hospital where she received treatment for the bite marks, as well as a tetanus shot and antibiotics.
The owner of the dog pleaded guilty in Portland Magistrates Court to his dog attacking another person, causing serious injury.
Glenelg Shire Council ranger and prosecutions officer John Fraser said the victim's wounds had not totally cleared "even to this day".
He said the dog was now considered a dangerous animal and when outside of its enclosure, must be fitted with a muzzle and be on a lead.
But he said the victim wanted the dog to be "destroyed".
In a victim impact statement the victim's husband said they were now too afraid to have their grandchildren and great niece and nephews visit in case there was another attack.
The owner told the court the dog had escaped from his yard under a fence, which had since been secured.
He said he was an animal lover who had owned German Shepherds for 40 years and often stopped to help birds and other wildlife injured on the highway.
The man claimed he often found sticks and golf balls in his yard.
"If you hurt a German Shepherd, they will not forget," he said.
He said his dog, named Mary, was born in his lounge room and slept in his bedroom.
"I have grandchildren and great grandchildren... if I thought she was dangerous I would shoot her - she's not."
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge did not order the dog be put down.
Instead, he warned the owner to be very careful, placed him on a two-year good behaviour bond and ordered he pay the victim costs of $1635.
In an unrelated case, a Portland man was fined $1050 after his menacing dog attacked a German Shepherd service dog in Percy Street.
Mr Fraser said the victim was walking with his service dog Ruby on May 21 when a white Staffordshire "Staffy" Terrier named Peppy suddenly approached, attaching itself to Ruby's neck.
He said the Staffy was deemed a menacing dog, was not registered or on a lead and was required to be contained between sunrise and sunset.
He said the victim, who suffers post traumatic stress disorder and cardiac issues, was shaking and finding it difficult to breathe.
The man and dog both received medical care but there were no serious injuries.
It comes after The Standard recently reported a small family pet dog was killed after being attacked in the front yard of a Waratah Crescent home by three large roaming Staffordshire cross dogs on September 18.
A Glenelg Shire spokeswoman later confirmed two dogs had been seized by council local laws officers.
