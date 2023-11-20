'Unique elements' form star's special speedway venture

ONE of Australian speedway's heavyweights is throwing his energy into a new event designed to run across a condensed format with a focus on fan engagement and a boost in prize money.
Warrnambool sprintcar driver Jamie Veal will launch the Avalon Raceway Sprintcar International in 2024.
Veal, who is working in tandem with experienced commentator Gavin White and team owner and businessman Mat Eastham, wanted to "create an event with a number of unique elements".
The show is scheduled for Friday, January 12 - a week out from the famed Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Allansford's Premier Speedway.
The sprintcar international will feature points of difference to a regular Australian meeting including $10,000 to the winner, a shortened three-hour program running across a three-and-a-half hour time-frame, wildcards into the A-Main and a dedicated zone "where there's more opportunity for fan interaction with the stars of the show".
Sprintcars will be on track from 6pm with the A-Main to be run-and-won by 9.30pm, weather conditions permitting.
There will only be one support class with its feature race to take place after the sprintcars.
Veal, 35, is a two-time classic winner, an Australian champion and has competed in America on the famed World of Outlaws series.
He now wants to promote the sport which has given him so much.
"I'm just keen to work with the tracks and give an honest opinion on what I see happening around Australia and America in the racing scene," Veal said.
"Lots of people talk about doing things better in the industry and are quick to lay all of that onto the tracks, well instead of talking about it we decided to put our hand up and help guide a venue to create an event with a number of unique elements."
Veal, White and Eastham wanted to design an event which "caters for everyone".
"While a lot of speedway clubs are trying to survive, the volunteers that run them carry the large volume of work required to put a race meeting on," Veal said.
"Avalon is promoter-run and is open to new ideas for this event we are involved in to test the industry and see if what's talked about behind the scenes can work in the real world of running a speedway.
"It makes it easy for the three of us to formulate a plan and we have the support of Jeff (Drew) and the entire Avalon team which is important otherwise the event would become just another race.
"The forced closure of Sydney's Eastern Creek Speedway recently opened this date up for Avalon to put on another blue-ribbon race and the timing is perfect for the American drivers in the country to join Australia's best as it's a great way to kick off Classic week."
