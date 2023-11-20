Sale brings 40 wages to town: New lease on life for old nursing home

Terang's former May Noonan nursing home will be turned into key worker housing, injecting up to 40 new salaries into the town's economy.
A locally-based agriculture contracting company has purchased the 40-room site to house its growing workforce and plans to fully renovate one wing of the property straight away.
Cobden-based Monk Ag Services will use the site to house agriculture staff, but has flagged the prospect of allowing their clients and other farmers to use any spare rooms.
Businessman Sam Monk said the purchase would allow for future growth of the region's expanding agriculture sector.
"The amount of revenue the local businesses will receive out of it - you're effectively bringing another 40 staff to the town that spends their wage in the town," he said.
Warrnambool's Lyndoch Living decided to close the facility and sell the building earlier this year because of low occupancy and chronic staffing shortages, and after failing to find anyone to take over the operation of the nursing home.
Lyndoch Living board chair Sue Cassidy said the sale of the facility to a local business was a great outcome for the community amid difficult circumstances.
"The board is delighted that the sale of the May Noonan facility has resulted in the purchase from an operator who will use the site as worker accommodation," Ms Cassidy said.
"This will have a very positive outcome for the small business community of Terang as there will be additional population making purchases at the supermarket, local retail stores, fuel outlets as well as accessing services such as the medical clinic and the pharmacy."
He started out using his parents' tractor to bale hay and silage at night but over the years he has built up the business to become Australia's biggest grass silage contractor.
It caught the attention of UK TV last year with the business featuring on the Christmas special of the popular show Grassmen.
With 150 staff on the company's books, Mr Monk said he had also recently purchased the Cobden pub and an AirBnb to house the growing workforce.
He said the cost of renting housing now meant it was cheaper and simpler to supply accommodation to workers.
"The opportunity arose to purchase May Noonan. We put in a tender and got it," Mr Monk said.
"We've got intentions with our client base, when it's out of season, we'll allow them to use it for their seasonal staff as well.
"By all means if we don't need all the accommodation, other local farmers will have the opportunity to use it."
