Sale brings 40 wages to town: New lease on life for old nursing home

Ben Silvester
Katrina Lovell
By Ben Silvester, and Katrina Lovell
Updated November 20 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 11:12am
The former May Noonan nursing home in Terang will become housing for agriculture staff in the region. Picture file
The former May Noonan nursing home in Terang will become housing for agriculture staff in the region. Picture file

Terang's former May Noonan nursing home will be turned into key worker housing, injecting up to 40 new salaries into the town's economy.

