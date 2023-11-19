Rocco to lop off his 'mop' to raise funds for cancer centre

Twelve-year-old Rocco Waterson-Locke will shave off his mullet to raise funds for cancer in memory of his grandmother.
The Warrnambool boy has raised $3005 which he will donate to the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne when he faces the razor at his school, Our Lady Help of Christians, on Friday, December 1.
He explained his grandmother's 60th birthday would have been on December 2 and she'd been involved with the centre for about two years. While Rocco said he was reluctant to say goodbye to his two-year project, he was glad it was going to a good cause.
"My friends call it a mop," he said.
"I'm going to be a little sad about it, but I'm going to grow it straight back."
As part of the fundraiser, his school will also hold a wear it purple day.
"Purple represents the Peter Mac centre," Rocco explained.
"They helped nan so I want to raise money so they can help other people. I've been a bit surprised at the reaction.
"My first aim was to raise $500 but it only took a couple of hours to reach. Then we changed it to $1000, then got that much, changed it to $2000 and got that much too.
"Now we're at $3000."
