Man to appear in court charged with making threats to police officer

A 62-year-old Colac district man is in the Warrnambool police station cells after being charged with making threats to a Penshurst police officer.
A police spokesman said the man from Kawarren, south of Colac, had been involved in an incident with the Penshurst police officer at the weekend.
The man has been charged with theft and making threats to a police member.
It's understood the accused man was arrested on Saturday and will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, November 20, for a bail/remand hearing.
There is a heightened awareness of police safety after Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said he would visit a Warrnambool woman after her son, 53-year-old policeman Jason Doig, was fatally shot in rural South Australia late last week.
Brevet Sergeant Jason Doig and his colleagues Michael Hutchinson and Rebekah Cass went to a property in the rural community of Senior near the Victorian border about 11.20pm on Thursday, November 16, to investigate an incident.
An armed man confronted them and Sergeant Doig, 53, was shot.
His colleagues and paramedics attempted to save the police force member of 34 years but he died at the scene.
Sergeant Hutchinson, 59, was also shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Adelaide for treatment. Constable Cass, 31, was uninjured.
The male suspect, 26, was shot by police and sustained serious life-threatening injuries.
He was treated at the scene before being flown to an Adelaide hospital where he was under police guard.
There are five people in the Warrnambool police station cells who may appear for bail/remand hearings in Warrnambool court on Monday.
A 42-year-old Cobden man was arrested last Friday and charged with high-end driving offences, including reckless conduct endangering serious injury.
He has a long and colourful criminal history, which resulted in him serving a number of jail terms.
Police are expected to strongly oppose him being released back into the community on bail.
A 28-year-old Portland man is also expected to appear in Warrnambool court charged with offences relating to an aggravated burglary involving an elderly man committed at Camperdown mid last week.
Two Hamilton men will also appear in court for bail/remand hearings.
A 27-year-old drug user who regularly appears in court - this time charged with thefts from vehicles.
And a 22-year-old man charged with causing criminal damage and theft.
He was previously charged with more offences on the same day as he appeared in court and was placed on a therapeutic rehabilitation order.
