Monday, 20 November 2023
Man to appear in court charged with making threats to police officer

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 20 2023 - 8:10am, first published 7:55am
A 62-year-old Colac district man is in the Warrnambool police station cells after being charged with making threats to a Penshurst police officer.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

