Race to free passengers after car crashes into tree

Two people are trapped after the car they were in crashed into a tree at a major intersection near Dartmoor this afternoon.
Emergency services including the SES, Ambulance Victoria and police were called to the scene at the intersection of Winnap-Nelson Road and Emersons Road at about 3.25pm on Sunday, November 19.
An SES spokesperson said a 30-year-old female was in the process of being freed from the vehicle.
A 25-year-old male also remains trapped but is awake, conscious and breathing with no major injuries.
The third passenger, a 30-year-old male, had been freed earlier.
