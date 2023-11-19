The Standard
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Race to free passengers after car crashes into tree

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 19 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Race to free passengers after car crashes into tree
Race to free passengers after car crashes into tree

Two people are trapped after the car they were in crashed into a tree at a major intersection near Dartmoor this afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.