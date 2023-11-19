Small town celebrates 25th annual event in style

A south-west town found itself bustling with activity as Cobden Pioneer Park celebrated its 25th annual Sunday Funday.
Cobden's Grayland Street was packed with cars as visitors flocked to the November 19 event, which featured activities for all ages.
Starting at 9am, the car and bike show played host to a great number of iconic vehicles from decades past.
Garry Hunter drove from Camperdown to showcase his newly-restored 1964 Studebaker Commander.
Just 702 were built before the Studebaker Corporation went defunct in 1967. Mr Hunter said according to registration numbers, as few as 161 of the cars remained.
Rarer still was finding one of them on Australian shores, with just six believed to be in the country.
But when Mr Hunter bought the vehicle seven years ago, it wasn't in such pristine condition.
"It was a basketcase," he said.
"The only thing I didn't replace was the boot lid and the rear doors.
"Everything else - the firewall, the floors, the inner guards inside the boot, they were all just rusted out."
Mr Hunter travelled far and wide to find replacement parts, sourcing the boot inner guards from Sydney's south and the floor from a car in Frankston.
The Commander finally got back on the road in July after more than six years of repairs.
"They're old cars so there's always something to work on. But I'm very happy with it," Mr Hunter said.
Animals of all sizes strutted their stuff at the Pet Parade, but just one was recognised as the best-behaved of the pack.
The event was judged by Camperdown Veterinary Centre trainee vet Charlie Poustie, who gave the award to nine-year-old Australian shepherd Bobbie.
Mr Poustie said she stood out from the other dogs that were tugging or jumping.
"She was very focused, not pulling on her lead or anything, just cruising along," he said.
The Australian shepherd was somewhat of a mathematician, being able to answer 'one plus one' with two barks and 'one plus two' with three.
Bobbie's owner Bill Billings said training any dog was all about patience.
"With the counting, I had to do that every night for about three years," he said.
Mr Billings said Bobbie's food-driven nature meant rewarding her with treats was a huge help.
"After a while, she started to do it without the treat," he said.
"It's all repetition. You do it with them over and over and in the end, they'll be doing it on their own."
