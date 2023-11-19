'Most lovely people': Young hoop thrilled to ride first winner with stable

YOUNG Warrnambool apprentice jockey Jordyn Weatherley struggled to retain her composure after riding her first winner on Saturday.
Weatherley, having her seventh race ride, rode It's Kind Of Magic for her boss trainer Tom Dabernig to beat Kev's Girl in the benchmark 64 over 1000 metres at Dunkeld.
The 19-year-old told The Standard it was a huge thrill to ride her first winner, especially for the Dabernig stable.
"Tom and Cassie Dabernig have been sensational to me," she said. "They are just the most lovely people.
"They treat me like one of their family. I'm just so pleased to ride my first winner for them.
"I've been lucky to have received so much support from my partner Harry Grace who is also a jockey, plus my family and friends and all the staff at Dabernig racing."
Weatherley, who moved to Warrnambool over two years ago to join the Dabernig stable, was confident she had the race won with 150 metres to go.
"Kev's Girl was my main danger and she missed the start slightly," she said. "I just wanted to stay focused on what I could control.
"Kev's Girl kicked up but I knew with about 150 metres to go I was home.
"I knew It's Kind Of Magic was strong enough to run out the 1000 metres after her second placing at Geelong two weeks ago."
Weatherly hopes the win at Dunkeld can open "a few more doors" and offer up opportunities in the future.
"It's all about getting more experience and that comes about from riding in races," she said.
"The local races are at Penshurst this Saturday and I've got my fingers crossed I'll get a couple of rides at the meeting."
Seven races are scheduled for Penshurst on November 25, with the $20,000 Penshurst Cup the feature race on the program.
