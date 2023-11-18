The Standard
Sunday, 19 November 2023
'Mentally buggered me': Jack Willsher Cup winner opens up on sprintcar spell

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 19 2023 - 11:18am, first published 8:00am
Simpson's Tim Rankin took out the prestigious Jack Willsher Cup on Saturday night. Picture by Meg Saultry
Simpson's Tim Rankin took out the prestigious Jack Willsher Cup on Saturday night. Picture by Meg Saultry

Simpson's Tim Rankin has revealed the toll ongoing concussion symptoms took on him during a five-year spell from sprintcar racing.

