'Mentally buggered me': Jack Willsher Cup winner opens up on sprintcar spell

Simpson's Tim Rankin has revealed the toll ongoing concussion symptoms took on him during a five-year spell from sprintcar racing.
Rankin won his second Jack Willsher Cup in the Formula 500 feature race at Premier Speedway on Saturday, November 18, capitalising on a mechanical failure to race leader and reigning national champion Dylan Beveridge's A1.
Rankin made a long-awaited return to a sprintcar in April, 2023, after stepping away in July, 2018 following a decade of racing. He said he would likely be back in a sprintcar for Max's Race at Premier Speedway on December 16.
Speaking about the hiatus, the 35-year-old said three years of bad headaches stemming from concussions had "drained" him.
"I had three concussions in one year, and mentally it buggered me," Rankin told The Standard after his Jack Willsher cup win.
"I had a big crash here (at Premier Speedway) at the World Series (in 2017), crashed at the classic, it was all really structured close together, and the last one at a World Series I should have never have come back after that."
The father-of-two said better technology and safety features were helping prevent concussions in the sport.
"Now the safety side has changed again, it's a lot easier to come back," he said.
"I never thought I'd get the opportunity to race a sprintcar again.
"It makes me sort of want to do it again... I don't know how long I'll do it for because I enjoy running the 500, it's easier for me with kids.
"I want to do it (sprintcars) for the challenge but also for The Gillin Boys Foundation."
The switch to Formula 500 in recent years kept Rankin involved in motorsport.
"I've come back driving for Mark Dalton, who has been a family friend for years and years, and he said 'how about come back and run a 500 and we'll just do it whenever you feel like it because I don't want you to leave the sport, we'll do it every now and then'," he said.
Financial pressures also mean Rankin continues to pick and choose his races.
"Financially we had to win (on Saturday) and to beat one of the best in the business was even better," he said.
"We're picking and choosing what we're doing - if we can win, it's a lot better."
Rankin, who won his first Jack Willsher Cup in 2019, battled at the front of the pack with Beveridge in Saturday's 20-lap A-Main, with the latter keeping Rankin at bay for the majority of the race.
But with three laps to go, a worst case scenario happened to Beveridge, who pulled into the in-field with a mechanical failure as Rankin pushed on for the victory.
Rankin, who was "pretty ecstatic" with the win, knew he had Lady Luck to thank on the night.
"I know we have the car to win, it's just a matter of getting everyone right at the one time and a bit of luck, and as it turned out, we had luck on our side tonight," he said.
"Dylan, he's a very good driver, but unfortunately mechanical issues sort of finished him but I don't think I would have had anything for him, he's just so good.
"I can't really believe it."
In the Junior Formula 500 category, Cobden's Rusty Ponting claimed victory ahead of Warrnambool's Koby O'Shannassy in second and Cobden driver Hugo Chivell in third.
