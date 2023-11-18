Mixed results for city auctions as Christmas nears

There were mixed results at this weekend's auctions in Warrnambool, with one house selling while another was passed in.
Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy said a five-bedroom house at 47 Jamieson Street sold on Saturday, November 18, 2023 for $800,000, while a "cosy" central two-bedroom cottage at 56 Hyland Street was passed in.
Mr Torpy said the Jamieson Street property, which had an expected sale price of between $775,000 to $850,000, sold to a young local couple.
There has been plenty of real estate activity on Jamieson Street in 2023, with several properties auctioned off throughout the year.
A well-presented five-bedroom period home at number 12 sold for $1.4 million in March and the 1950-era family home at 58-60 sold for a record-breaking almost $2 million in June, both through Harris and Wood real estate.
Mr Torpy said this property was different to the others that were auctioned off because it was a newer home.
"A few of the others are more prestigious and period (homes)," he said.
"They are all stunning and large but this one would be approximately 20-years-old, maybe older, whereas the others are over 100-years-old."
Mr Torpy said a first-time home buyer vied for the Hyland Street cottage, which was passed in at $440,000.
"The negotiations are ongoing, but if it isn't sold it will go back on the market for sale," he said.
The property, which overlooks Friendly Societies' Park, had an expected buyer range of between $465,000 and $510,000.
It comes just days after Harris and Wood agent Danny Harris said the agency may hold more mid-week auctions after the sale of a Warrnambool home on Wednesday.
The three-bedroom mid-century style house at 21 Shirley Grove sold for $895,000 on November 15, 2023, which was almost double the $480,000 it sold for in 2013.
