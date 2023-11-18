The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

New Salvation Army headquarters combats city's rising homelessness

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
November 18 2023 - 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Allchin, Kelvin Merrett, Roma Britnell, Winsome Merrett, Sally-Anne Allchin, Ben Blain and Max Taylor at the opening of Warrnambool's new Salvation Army headquarters. Picture by Anthony Brady
Brett Allchin, Kelvin Merrett, Roma Britnell, Winsome Merrett, Sally-Anne Allchin, Ben Blain and Max Taylor at the opening of Warrnambool's new Salvation Army headquarters. Picture by Anthony Brady

The number of homeless people seeking assistance from the Salvation Army in Warrnambool is increasing, a corp officer says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help