Dunkeld Cup winner eyes future country cup success after 'gutsy win'

TRAINER Liam Howley believes more country cups are in store for Station One after the five-year-old won Saturday's $50,000 Dunkeld Cup.
Station One, with jockey Alana Kelly aboard, fought back to beat Blazerro and Pitchanun in the feature race over 1800 metres at the once-a-year meeting.
Howley said the lightly-raced galloper deserved the victory following his third placing in the Kyneton Cup at his last outing on November 8.
"It was a gutsy win," Howley told The Standard. "Station One was headed but fought back to win.
"He gives his all in his races. His racing pattern doesn't help him as they all know he's going to lead and other horses have a crack at him.
"I thought the tight-turning Dunkeld track would suit his racing style.
"I was hoping Alana may get a couple of cheap sectionals. It's hard to lead all the way in races.
"There's always someone there to have a crack at you.
Howley said the "writing was on the wall" for Station One's Dunkeld Cup victory following his "huge run" in the Kyneton Cup.
"We'll take him home and see how he pulls up before planning his next start," he said.
"I would say we'll freshen him up and see what country cups are on the agenda and have a crack at another one."
Howley, who has 40 horses in work at Mount Macedon and 25 at Kyneton, praised Kelly for a heady ride on Station One.
"I couldn't fault the ride by Alana," he said. "She judged the pace in the race to perfection.
"Alana had done her homework before the race and followed the instructions to a tee.
"I don't think Alana gets the rides that she deserves."
Station One has won four races from his 22 starts and picked up over $230,000 in stake-money for his connections.
