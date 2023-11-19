The Standard
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Dunkeld Cup winner eyes future country cup success after 'gutsy win'

By Tim Auld
November 19 2023 - 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Station One, ridden by Alana Kelly, on his way to winning the 2023 Dunkeld Cup on Saturday. Picture by Racing Photos
Station One, ridden by Alana Kelly, on his way to winning the 2023 Dunkeld Cup on Saturday. Picture by Racing Photos

TRAINER Liam Howley believes more country cups are in store for Station One after the five-year-old won Saturday's $50,000 Dunkeld Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.