Sprintcar driver's smooth move reaps first win of a new season

Warrnambool sprintcar driver Jamie Veal says he knew he had one shot to make a move on rival Brock Hallett if he was to claim his first win of the 2023-24 season at his home track.
The two former Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic winners went head-to-head at the front of Saturday night's 30-lap A-Main at Premier Speedway, with Veal going on to claim victory in round four of the SRA Series.
Adelaide's Chad Ely rounded out the podium places.
Starting with pole position after winning the shoot-out, Veal lost the lead to Hallett on the opening lap.
He hit the front again after 14 laps with a manoeuvre on turn four, though a restart quickly followed a lap later after Bobby Daly spun off the track.
"I just missed the bottom a bit, he (Hallett) got around me and I sort of got in line, I knew it was going to be hard on tyres," Veal told The Standard.
"A little gap opened up a couple laps in a row and (I) was able to get around him quickly.
"I don't think I would have had another chance to get back around."
Veal admitted it was often hard switching mindsets from chasing the lead to managing one, with limited knowledge of how his tyres were faring on the rubber.
"(It was more) just keep doing what I was doing, I felt I was pretty comfortable and didn't feel too hard on the tyres," he said.
"More, first half, just kept an eye on everything around me, and then when I got past him (Hallett), it was more after the restart, trying to get a bit of a gap and gauging the lap cars to see where I needed to be."
Veal has been in strong form in recent weeks, finishing second at Premier Speedway's season-opener on November 4 and third at Avalon a week later.
"Car feels good, it's a newer car, as I said, just keep ticking the boxes, keep chipping away at it," he said.
Queenslander Jy Corbert, who had earned a spot on the front row alongside Veal, was a non-starter in the A Main.
Tasmanian Tate Frost moved from 10th to finish fourth, while Ryan Newton, who finished fifth, had to work his way up from 15th after qualifying through the B Main.
Earlier in the night, Veal took maximum points in heat one, moving from sixth to first over 10 laps with a time of 2:01.844, while Marcus Dumesny won heat two honours ahead of Hallett.
South Australian Daniel Pestka won heat three ahead of Daly, while Allansford's Jake Smith claimed heat four over Terry Rankin.
In quick times, Veal was half a second faster than Cam Waters to win group one, while Hallett was fastest in group two, his 10.873 seconds edging out Corbert by 0.005 seconds.
Warrnambool's Peter Doukas topped group three with a qualifying time of 10.925 seconds, while Ely's 11.194 seconds edged out Lockie McHugh to finish top of group four.
