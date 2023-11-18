From Simpson to the city: Lawn bowler brings new blood to team

An experienced division one lawn bowler is embracing the challenge of new competition after joining Western District Playing Area's ranks.
Neil Hawkins is in his first season at City Memorial Bowls Club, after previously playing for Simpson in the Corangamite Playing Area.
A move to Warrnambool saw Hawkins, who works at Rodger Constructions, switch clubs.
"I've been working here (in Warrnambool) for four and a half years," Hawkins told The Standard.
"We brought a house just before COVID and I've been travelling back to Simpson (on weekends) but now the wife is moving over.
"We get out of the house (in Simpson) next week."
The change is a bittersweet one.
"It's not easy, it's 56 years I've lived in Simpson," he said. "(But) I think it was always the plan (to move to Warrnambool) for retirement.
"I've got a lot of family in Warrnambool and mum and dad were born-and-bred out Allansford way and moved to Simpson early."
The 58-year-old credited an "old football friend" Chris O'Sullivan for luring him to City Memorial.
"Four years ago, he flipped me a bit of paper and said you better sign this as a social member," he said.
"It's probably taken me a bit longer than I thought to sign up and play here."
Hawkins, a former footballer at Simpson, has more than two decades of experience as a lawn bowler after first taking up the sport in 2001, age 36.
"I enjoy the competitiveness of it, especially in division one," he said. "Then there is always after the game, (you) have a beer and a chat and that's the way any sport should be played."
Meeting new people and playing at different greens also appeals to Hawkins.
"Everyone's new, every club you go to, you might know a few (people)," he said.
Hawkins relished the chance to play at Dennington Bowling Club for the first time on Saturday, November 18, with his team City Gold prevailing against the Jets, 75-52.
The important win saw City Gold jump from seventh to fifth on the ladder after six rounds.
"Away games are very important, if you can get one on the board, it's very good," Hawkins said.
Hawkins, whose rink led the way with a 36-16 win, is enjoying his role as a third to skip Lee Cook.
"We didn't know each other the first game so we've started to click a little bit and know each others games, it takes a bit (of time)," Hawkins said.
In other division one results, Koroit Blue and City Red secured wins on Friday night, defeating Warrnambool Blue and Dunkeld Blue by 17 and 10 shots respectively.
In Saturday's remaining games, Warrnambool Gold edged past Mortlake Blue by two shots, with Port Fairy Red also clinching a close five shot win over Timboon Gold.
