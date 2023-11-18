The Standard
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

State government to reform 'poor' and 'ineffective' local councils

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
November 19 2023 - 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victorian government has tired of several 'poor' and 'ineffective' local governments creating headaches across the state.
The Victorian government has tired of several 'poor' and 'ineffective' local governments creating headaches across the state.

The state government will introduce new laws to put all local councils on tighter leashes after several rogue municipalities have created headaches over the past 18 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.