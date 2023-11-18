State government to reform 'poor' and 'ineffective' local councils

The state government will introduce new laws to put all local councils on tighter leashes after several rogue municipalities have created headaches over the past 18 months.
Minister for Local Government Melissa Horne will introduce the legislation in early 2024, giving herself extra powers to sanction or sack renegade councillors.
The move follows a parliamentary review of local government culture that drew 140 submissions with many municipality and community leaders demanding action as confidence in local councils nosedives.
Almost 30 councillors across the state have quit since January and the state government has had to take the drastic step of sending in municipal monitors to rescue eight different councils since March 2022.
Glenelg Shire is the latest council to receive government intervention with two municipal monitors appointed in recent weeks following the resignation of the former mayor, deputy mayor, a further councillor and the CEO over the past four months.
Then-mayor Scott Martin emphasised Glenelg Shire wasn't alone among Victorian councils in having to bring in assistance but the monitors' terms of reference outlined by the government on November 8 revealed the extent of the problems within the organisation.
The monitors will scrutinise the council's governance, particularly "key areas of concern identified in the correspondence from the mayor including the council's actions and processes in relation to the appointment of an acting or interim chief executive officer to fill the position caused by the recent resignation of the council's CEO".
The monitors have also been tasked with educating the remaining councillors on "their statutory roles and responsibilities", including "confidentiality requirements" due to concerns about leaks within the councillor group.
The state government reforms will make similar councillor training mandatory as well as introducing a uniform councillor code of conduct and expanded powers to punish poor behaviour by councillors.
The laws will give the minister the ability to suspend or disqualify individual councillors found to have created a risk to health and safety or prevented the council from performing its function. The chief municipal inspector will also have enhanced powers, including the ability to issue infringement notices.
The new code of conduct will also include tougher penalties for councillor misconduct and introduce recommendations from the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission investigation into Casey City Council.
Ms Horne said she hoped the reforms would raise governance and integrity standards in local councils and encourage better candidates to stand for council in the 2024 elections.
"Victorians rightly have high expectations of their local councillors and these changes will ensure residents can have confidence their best interests are being served," she said.
"Having a model code of conduct and mandatory training makes sense and extend reforms we introduced before the last council elections.
"They will help encourage quality candidates to come forward for the 2024 polls."
