South-west artists unleash their alter egos at exhibition

Jacob Rantall is not only an all-rounder on the cricket field.
The Warrnambool man has created a larger than life character for the Find Your Voice Collective's Alter Ego exhibition.
Artists, including Rantall, 27, were asked to ponder "who would you be if you could be anyone?"
Rantall chose a character not unlike himself.
"I chose Shane Cook III," Rantall said ahead of the exhibition opening on Friday night.
"I invented him because I like cricket and he's a cricket fan."
Rantall said Shane Cook III dabbled in both playing the sport and spectating.
"He's a bit of both," Rantall said.
"Whenever he doesn't play, he watches. But he can come in to help whenever the team is in trouble."
Rantall, a song writer, plays for Ecklin in division three.
The exhibition, which was 18 months in the making, had artists work with Find Your Voice Collective theatre facilitator Megan Twycross to direct their own photographic portrait sessions as their alter ego.
To celebrate the opening of the exhibition, which is on display at The Space in Liebig Street, Melbourne DJ Cooper Smith was invited to perform.
The 18-year-old told The Standard it was his first time visiting the city.
Smith developed a love of DJing during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
He combines Afro House, Tech House and Melodic music and he has performed alongside the likes of legendary UK DJ Carl Cox and Melbourne's Eric Powell.
Smith has plans to perform in Europe next year.
He said he was chuffed to be asked to perform at the exhibition opening.
Smith, who has cerebral palsy, gained acclaim through Triple J Unearthed and in 2023 performed at Ability Fest, Australia's first inclusive and accessible music festival conceived by Dylan Alcott (Australian of the Year 2022).
He is represented by Australian DJ agency Thick as Thieves and released his first single 'STAY' earlier this year.
