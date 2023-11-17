Council offers free green waste disposal ahead of fire season

Moyne Shire residents will be able to get rid of their spring trimmings free of charge as the council encourages locals to reduce fuel loads around their properties.
The council announced free green waste drop-offs on specific dates at transfer stations across the shire:
Mayor Ian Smith said with a hot, dry summer forecast, now was the time to strip flammable vegetation from properties.
"The CFA recommend reduction of flammable vegetation around a house. This significantly increases the likelihood of house survival by minimising the impact of radiant heat and ember attack during a bushfire," Cr Smith said.
"This is a great chance to clear up the garden without waste facility fees, before the hot weather kicks in."
With fire season officially starting on Monday, November 20 across most of the south-west CFA Deputy Chief Officer South West Adrian Gutsche said there were already drying conditions in forest areas.
"Communities may still see some green conditions across grassed areas however the underlying grass conditions are conducive to carrying fire. With the dryness of the forest, there is the risk that if fires start they will take hold in forested areas hence the implementation of the Fire Danger Period," he said.
Fire Rescue Victoria western region unit commander Adam Young said the south-west was staring down the barrel of a dangerous season. He said a wet few years had stimulated plenty of plant growth.
"Once that dries out we have what we call a higher fuel load, which can lead to faster moving and more intense fires," Mr Young said.
"There are particular concerns around the western district, which encompasses Warrnambool and surrounds."
