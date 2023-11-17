The Standard
Council offers free green waste disposal ahead of fire season

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
November 17 2023 - 4:36pm
Moyne Shire Council is offering ratepayers free green waste disposal to help clear potentially hazardous fuel loads around the shire.
Moyne Shire residents will be able to get rid of their spring trimmings free of charge as the council encourages locals to reduce fuel loads around their properties.

