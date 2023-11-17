Adapting to the times: Batting ace evolves with the changing game

It's no secret cricket as a sport has evolved over the past decade, namely through the rapid rise of one-day and Twenty-20 cricket.
Only those who adapt to the changing game and formats - which requires a more versatile skill set than in past generations - succeed in the modern era.
Port Fairy and Warrnambool and District Cricket Association champion Aaron Williams is one of those.
The evergreen batsman, who has made thousands of runs for the Pirates - where he has had two stints as senior coach - and previously for West Warrnambool for two decades, is still at the top of his game at division one level.
Williams, who works locally as a plumber, said hard work and understanding the way the game was changing remained an important part of contributing each weekend.
"You can never take for granted form, you just have to keep working on things that hold you in good stead and when you're in situations in a game you have to think about what's worked well for you in the past," he said.
"When you are younger you probably see cricket in a different way and look up to these older guys you grew up watching and as you do get older it's become more about the youth coming through and helping them along.
"White ball cricket has really evolved and we're obviously playing a lot more one-day cricket. You have to have different types of skills and shots with your batting, become more of a 360 player.
"I still think the standard of cricket around here is really good, it just keeps evolving."
Part of the evolution for Williams is witnessing the changing of the guard at Port Fairy over different eras with the current day Pirates, under new captain-coach Alastair Templeton flying with a new-look playing group.
It sits third on the division one table ahead of a crunch clash against Merrivale on Saturday.
"There's a lot of new players but I'm absolutely loving it. It brings with it a lot of new energy and youth into the team, it kinds of keeps you going," he said.
"Cricket's evolved over the years, it's just the youth I guess. It's a fairly young side, most of the time we've had older guys in there but there's a lot of depth at the club which is something we haven't had the luxury of having over the past few years."
Williams, who has been a regular contributor at country week level for the WDCA, says Templeton is having a major impact since arriving at the club.
He shared a match winning stand with the former West Warrnambool star in the previous round against Northern Raiders, smashing 76 off 80 balls.
"He's brought a new look about how we go about it and a new game style," he said of Templeton.
"He's 100 per cent committed, he loves cricket and enjoys getting the best out of everyone.
"He's brought a lot of energy to the playing group and that new style. It's been a really good (appointment)."
The Pirates' division one clash against the Tigers will be played at Avery's Paddock from 12.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.