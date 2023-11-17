Former boxing gym owner caught with 'chemist shop of drugs' after assaults

A former Warrnambool boxing gym owner who assaulted and falsely imprisoned a woman was later found with illegal drugs he'd stashed inside a brief case.
Police raided 41-year-old Lyndon Edney's home on September 5, 2023, and seized a large quantity of drugs including steroids, cannabis and MDMA.
A further raid at his Caramut Road gym uncovered a large quantity of used needles, indicating recent drug use.
He was arrested and subsequently charged with drug and assault-related offences, which he pleaded guilty to in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on November 17, 2023.
The court heard the offending started in October 2019 when Edney assaulted the woman.
The assaults continued throughout 2021 and 2022 with one incident leaving her with a black swollen eye.
Edney also pleaded guilty to charges relating to property that was damaged during the assaults.
Then in March 2023 the man falsely imprisoned the victim by refusing to let her leave his office.
Then in June the woman uncovered a cardboard box and briefcase, belonging to Edney, which contained drug paraphernalia, prescription medication and glass vials of various liquids.
She contacted police who attended and seized containers of steroids and other prescription medication, including hormone tablets.
Edney was subsequently arrested and interviewed by police but did not provide a comment.
Police then raided his home and gym in September.
The search warrant at his home netted one small bud of cannabis, a zip lock bag containing MDMA, 15 glass vials labelled MGF (believed to be mechano growth factor which is typically used in body building), more than 20 glass vials of testosterone, 37 blister packets of erectile dysfunction medication and cannabis infused "gummies".
During a second police interview Edney made full admissions to the offending and was forthcoming with the locations of the drugs, the court heard.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the number and nature of the drugs seized was "troubling", including those he said were notoriously used and sold at gymnasiums.
He said Edney was involved in that industry while in possession of a "chemist shop" of drugs.
"That alone arguably warrants a term of imprisonment," he said.
But the magistrate said Edney did not have a criminal record and he accepted a community-based sentence was appropriate.
Lawyer Paul Smallwood, representing Edney, said his client's gym was no longer operating.
He said the offender had suffered from drug misuse for years but was now engaging with support services.
A police prosecutor said the victim had been living in survival mode and in fear of the man, and the offending must be denounced by the court.
He will be assessed for a correction order, which typically involves unpaid community work and therapeutic conditions such as counselling.
He will be sentenced on December 20, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.