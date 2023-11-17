The Standard
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Support flows for Warrnambool mother after son fatally shot on duty

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
November 17 2023 - 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton. Picture file
Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton. Picture file

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton will visit a Warrnambool woman after her son, 53-year-old policeman Jason Doig, was fatally shot in rural South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.