Thieves break in to home, steal cash while elderly woman was asleep inside

Thieves have broken into a Warrnambool home while an elderly woman slept and stolen hundreds of dollars worth of cash.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police criminal investigation unit, said unknown offenders forced their way into a Kiama Avenue property between 5pm on November 16 and 8am on November 17, 2023.
He said the elderly female victim was asleep inside.
The detective said the offenders stole $200.
He said aggravated burglaries shattered residents' feelings of personal safety within their own homes, particularly when the offending took place while they were asleep.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes urged anyone with CCTV systems in the Kiama Avenue area to check for any suspicious behaviour, including people loitering at unusual hours of the day.
He said anyone with information should contact Warrnambool police criminal investigation unit or Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.com.au or by calling 1800 333 000.
