The Standard
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Thieves break in to home, steal cash while elderly woman was asleep inside

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
November 17 2023 - 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thieves break in to home, steal cash while elderly woman was asleep inside
Thieves break in to home, steal cash while elderly woman was asleep inside

Thieves have broken into a Warrnambool home while an elderly woman slept and stolen hundreds of dollars worth of cash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.