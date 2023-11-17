The Standardsport
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Sport/HFNL

Home bound: Hampden league finals contender welcomes back brothers

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
November 17 2023 - 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan O'Connor, pictured playing for Terang Mortlake in 2019, returns to the Hampden league club. File picture
Ryan O'Connor, pictured playing for Terang Mortlake in 2019, returns to the Hampden league club. File picture

A pair of brothers are expected to add leadership and stability in their return season to a Hampden league finals contender.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.