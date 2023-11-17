Home bound: Hampden league finals contender welcomes back brothers

A pair of brothers are expected to add leadership and stability in their return season to a Hampden league finals contender.
Terang Mortlake has recruited Ryan and Leo O'Connor back to the Bloods, with the duo a "welcome addition" after a few years away from the club.
Bloods coach Lewis Taylor said the pair were excellent footballers but more importantly "good people".
"It's always nice to have good people come back to our footy club, not just footballers, it's really important," he said.
Ryan, who spent two seasons in the Warrnambool and District league with Kolora-Noorat, playing 31 games including back-to-back preliminary finals, returns to the Bloods where he has played more than 100 senior games.
"He's played a lot of footy at Terang Mortlake and has a fair bit of history with our club," Taylor said.
"Obviously he went away to the Power for a few years there but it's great to welcome him back, he's a welcome addition.
"With his size he can play a really important role for us. He can slot into the back line or wherever to be honest, he's pretty versatile as a footballer."
Taylor said Leo, who had been living in the Northern Territory and playing football with Waratah and Katherine Camels was going to be a terrific addition to the back line as a "rebounding defender or lock down" player.
"Leo has been up in the NT, Waratah and then Katherine Camels and had a fair amount of success with his football, premiership wise which is good," he said.
"He's a backman, done plenty of leadership roles, he coached the Camels up there for a year or so.
"Considering our age demographic, we have a lot of guys in that 20 to 25 mark so from a leadership perspective it's great to welcome those guys back."
The ex-Brisbane Lion and Sydney Swan player said the club was hopeful of adding a few more recruits but was confident it had a strong list to contend in 2024 when pre-season kicked off on Monday, November 20.
The Bloods have been active in the off-season with former AFL player Nick Shipley signing for the club, while Taylor himself is nearing a return to full-fitness after being restricted to just three games last season due to ongoing groin issues.
"We've got the pieces to hopefully have a good, consistent year but in terms of adding more I'm not too sure yet but we'll keep our doors open, they're definitely not shut yet," he said.
"We've got a few things to work on in the pre-season, we'll work hard on a few areas and be ready to go, but we're really excited."
