'You can't help that': Season lost as dangerous weather hits penguin project

Dangerous sea conditions hampered efforts to monitor penguins on Warrnambool's Middle Island last season.
But the less-than-ideal conditions may also have stopped foxes reaching the island this season.
A report presented to the November 2023 council meeting found despite there being a lack of direct observations of Little Penguins arriving, breeding or moulting, there was "indirect evidence of all three activities".
There were reported sightings of adult Little Penguins in the Warrnambool area, including a number that had to be cared for by wildlife volunteers.
"It is likely these penguins are from the Middle Island colony," the report said.
Another penguin that was taken into a care was later released at Stingray Bay where it was found.
Fledglings had also been seen on Stingray Bay beach.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said bad or challenging weather conditions had impeded a lot of the observation and monitoring work over the past 12 months.
"You can't help that, of course," she said.
Volunteers conduct penguin arrival counts to estimate the size of the breeding population and monitor reproduction.
One penguin count and seven breeding surveys were undertaken during the 2022-23 breeding season when conditions made it safe enough to access the island.
"At least 10 additional counts and checks that had been planned were cancelled due to dangerous conditions," the council report said.
"During the peak breeding period this season it was not possible to access the island."
The Middle Island project kicked off in 2006 after reports the penguin numbers in the colony had been decimated, mainly by fox attacks.
Numbers dropped from between 800 and 2000 to just 10.
Maremma dogs were introduced to guard and protect the penguins to deter foxes from coming to the island, and the story was later turned into a movie called Oddball.
Cr Paspaliaris said the education program remained popular and had been expanded.
Middle Island committee member Cr Richard Ziegeler said there was no evidence of foxes on the island during the season.
