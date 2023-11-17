The Standard
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

'You can't help that': Season lost as dangerous weather hits penguin project

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 17 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wild weather wreaked havoc with plans for last season's penguin count. Picture file
Wild weather wreaked havoc with plans for last season's penguin count. Picture file

Dangerous sea conditions hampered efforts to monitor penguins on Warrnambool's Middle Island last season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.