Man admits sexually assaulting boy, supplying him with three kinds of drugs

A Melbourne man has admitted sexually assaulting a boy in Warrnambool and supplying him with three kinds of illicit drugs.
The 35-year-old man, from Melbourne's south eastern suburbs, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, November 17, 2023, via a video-link from prison.
He pleaded guilty to seven charges, including sexual penetration of a child under 16, sexual assault of a child, grooming, supplying drugs to a child and failing to comply with reporting obligations.
The offending took place in late 2022 and involved a boy aged under 16.
The court heard the man, who cannot legally be named as that could identify the victim, supplied the boy with cannabis, GHB and LSD.
He also failed to comply with his sex offender registry obligations when he did not report to Victoria Police his contact with the child, or the addition of a new tattoo.
The man will face the County Court of Victoria for sentencing on January 29, 2024.
