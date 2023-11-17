'Pillar of her community': Grandmother caught with large quantity of drugs

A Koroit grandmother was caught with cannabis cookies, magic mushrooms and ecstasy not long after being jailed for drug offending.
Tracey Mahony, 57, pleaded guilty to a string of charges in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, November 17, 2023.
That included seven charges of possessing cannabis, possessing a drug of dependence, possessing MDMA and dealing with property suspected of being the proceeds of crime.
The court heard a police raid at her Commercial Road home on March 18, 2022 netted 10 dried magic mushrooms, a small quantity of MDMA and cannabis in various forms, including dried buds and baked cookies.
Police also seized drug paraphernalia, including sets of digital scales, and $3600 cash.
The court heard the quantity of cannabis, or Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), was about 10 kilograms. Mahony spent four months in custody in 2020 for trafficking cannabis.
A lawyer for Mahony said his client had been using cannabis for 30 years, baked THC cookies and the large quantity of drugs was for her own consumption.
"The large majority of that is used by her for cooking consumption herself," he said.
"She creates THC, the precursor to cannabis, but unfortunately creates more than what she is consuming at the time and creates a situation where she has such a large amount when police attend and search her home.
"...(a doctor had also) prescribed her with medicinal cannabis which she has been using since January this year."
The lawyer said Mahony was "respected within the community".
"She assists those outside of her own family quite significantly, she engages with community work on local radio for the vision impaired twice a week and reads the news on the radio station," he said.
"She is a pillar of her community."
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge acknowledged Mahony's contributions before issuing her with a warning.
"A number of people in your community say not only are you well-liked and well-regarded, universally you make a very significant contribution to the community," he said.
"You perform voluntary work, you're the first to put your hand up to assist people...balancing those factors, it becomes a very difficult exercise in terms of whether you go to prison.
"If you breach this order, by either not doing what you need to do or by getting involved with any drugs that involve the vaguest whiff of commerciality, you're back to prison and you're back to prison for the long haul."
Mahony was placed on an 18-month community corrections order and must do 180 hours of unpaid community work.
She must also undergo an assessment for drug abuse or mental health issues, 30 hours of which would be credited against the unpaid work.
