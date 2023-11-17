The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'Pillar of her community': Grandmother caught with large quantity of drugs

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 17 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 57-year-old Koroit grandmother has been placed on an 18-month community correction order.
A 57-year-old Koroit grandmother has been placed on an 18-month community correction order.

A Koroit grandmother was caught with cannabis cookies, magic mushrooms and ecstasy not long after being jailed for drug offending.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.