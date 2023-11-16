'It's an iconic race': Leading trainer eyes prestigious cup glory

TOP Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde hopes to add another Dunkeld Cup win to his impressive training record on Saturday, November 18.
New Zealand-bred galloper Jack Knows Best runs in the $50,000 race at the once-a-year meeting for Wilde, who previously won the Dunkeld Cup in 2008 with Key Symbol when in a training partnership with his dad Bill.
Wilde said Jack Knows Best had been purchased with races like the Dunkeld Cup in mind.
"I would love to win a Dunkeld Cup again," he told The Standard. "Its an iconic race meeting. It's been a few years since we won the Dunkeld Cup but in saying that we haven't had many runners since the 2008 win.
"Jack Knows Best's first-up run at Geelong last week may not have looked great to the punters but I was pleased with his effort. He struggled in his first campaign when we got him from New Zealand but he's come back a lot stronger in this preparation.
"The Dunkeld Cup was a race we had in mind for him plus other small country cups like Penshurst and Great Western in coming weeks. This year's Dunkeld Cup looks like a very even race on paper.
"I don't think there's any real standout. Jack Knows Best has pretty good second-up form. It wouldn't surprise me if he put in a good run at nice each-way odds."
Jack Knows Best, who is a $15 chance in the early betting markets on the 1800-metre race, will be ridden by Tahlia Hope. The cup, which is race seven on the eight-event program, is scheduled at 4.41pm.
