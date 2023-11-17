'$8k per shot': Rhys lost vision then he was diagnosed with lung cancer

There's a silver lining to Rhys Parsons losing sight in his left eye.
The Warrnambool man, who moved to the city to take up a role as technical and venue services co-ordinator at Lighthouse Theatre at the start of 2022, started to experience vision issues in April of that year.
Initially his doctor was unable to find the cause for the vision issues.
"It wasn't until it started to get dramatically worse and I started to lose vision gradually that my GP decided to send me to the Royal Eye and Ear Hospital to get further assessed," Mr Parsons said.
It was there doctors discovered he had a cancerous growth on the rear of his left eye ball that was starting to crush the optic nerve.
"The end result was always going to be loss of vision - it was just a matter of how long," Mr Parsons said.
"Within three months of the initial diagnosis, I had completely lost sight in that eye."
Further tests revealed Mr Parsons had lung cancer, something that otherwise may not have been detected until much later.
"If it wasn't for the eye issue originally I probably wouldn't have found out about the lung cancer until much later, at which point it may have been to late to do anything," Mr Parsons said.
He said doctors told him it was very rare for cancer to spread from the lungs to an eye.
Mr Parsons underwent eight weeks of radiation and chemotherapy.
In January this year, a scan showed the tumour on the lungs was shrinking.
However, doctors found the cancer had spread to lymph nodes in his chest.
Doctors advised Mr Parsons he needed to undergo two years of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.
At the first 12-week scan, it was discovered the chemotherapy hadn't worked.
Mr Parsons then underwent further radiation.
"At the next scan post the radiation it was shown that the lymph nodes were responding and slowly shrinking in size but they found yet another cancerous lymph node on my left collarbone," he said.
He said the next scan in August revealed some terrifying results.
"Not only had the three in my chest dramatically increased in size to bigger than original but they also found three new lung cancers had spread across both the left and right lungs, albeit very small at this stage," Mr Parsons said.
"It was at this point the oncologist started to look into research trials and other possibilities."
Mr Parsons said was told his best chance was to stay on the immunotherapy.
"At this point my treatment options are becoming very limited and I was offered a booster drug as a trial on top of the current immuno treatment but this is going to be $8000 per shot and I need a minimum of four doses to begin with," he said.
"There's a lot of hope and faith that this new booster will kick my immune system into overdrive to help fight off the cancer. Should the booster not work, then my options moving forward are very, very limited."
Mr Parsons said the cost wasn't covered under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) because it was not typically to treat the type of cancer he has.
"The drug is covered under the PBS for certain types of cancer, but unfortunately not mine, which means I have to pay for each shot, which is $8000 every three weeks for an initial four shots. There may be further shots if it works but that's yet to be confirmed. All up I've had to raise $32,000 to pay for it all myself," he said.
Mr Parsons has set up a GoFundMe and he said the support he had received had blown him away.
"The response from friends, family, Warrnambool City Council employees, work associates from all over the music industry Australia-wide, the Geelong Jazz Club and people associated with the traditional jazz music scene has been absolutely amazing," he said.
"I would never have expected people to be so generous and assist as much as they have."
Mr Parsons said he was grateful to each and every person who had supported.
"I would personally like to thank everyone who has generously donated towards my cancer treatment and ongoing medical costs, from me and my family we are very thankful and it is very much appreciated," he said.
"I would also like to thank two industry organisations, CrewCare and SupportAct - with Support Act providing a generous donation towards one of the treatments.
"SupportAct has been around for many years to help and support crew, musicians and people who work in the arts when they need help and assistance, both mentally and financially."
Mr Parsons said it had been an extremely stressful two years.
"With the support of work, family and friends I try to remain positive and just take things one step at a time," he said.
"I've been very lucky to have council as an employer, which has been exceptional at supporting me to continue working through this cancer treatment and providing assistance as required."
