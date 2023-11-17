'Work hard, party hard': How one man turned his life around

For 25 years Ben Watson struggled with drugs and alcohol but he turned his life around and now helps others just like him.
He will share his story at a regional youth event called Illumination in Hamilton on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Organiser Lee-Ann Elmes - who is making progress on her bid to set up a youth centre in Hamilton in the wake of the tragic accident that claimed the life her son Josh in May - said she wanted to make a difference to the youth of the region and give them something to do.
Mr Watson, who is now the program director of Teen Challenge, a 24-bed residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre for men over 18 in Kyabram, is one of three speakers.
"We want to give the young kids hope there that there's change out there. They don't have to turn to drugs and alcohol for fun," he said.
Mr Watson, who turned to drugs and alcohol in his youth, found himself in jail back in the 1990s.
"I'd grown up thinking there was only one way and that was work hard, party hard and party even harder," he said.
He said it was nerve-wracking sharing his story.
"Recently I had a guy ring me that I haven't seen in five years, and he told me that my story encouraged him and was the inspiration for him to get clean and sober," he said.
"He said it was seeing me change knowing that it can be done. I was a junkie and an alcoholic for 25 years and now I've been sober for eight years."
Mr Watson did the 12-month program with Teen Challenge where he learned to live his life without drugs and alcohol.
He then went back to study and got qualifications to help others with mental health and drug and alcohol issues.
"I'm now back here as a drug and alcohol counsellor," he said.
Leaving behind drugs and alcohol, and turning to a Christian faith helped put his life on a different path, he said.
Teen Challenge, he said, was started in 1958 in New York and now there were more than 1000 sites worldwide catering for men, women, families and teenagers.
"There was a pastor who went into New York and saw there was a heroin epidemic and saw a need for people to be discipled, looked after and retrained to live life," he said.
The event kicks off at 6pm at the Southern Grampians Life Centre in Hamilton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.