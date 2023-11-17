The Standard
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

'Work hard, party hard': How one man turned his life around

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
November 17 2023 - 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Watson, Curtis Kenyon and Luke Dodd who will be speaking at the youth event. Picture supplied
Ben Watson, Curtis Kenyon and Luke Dodd who will be speaking at the youth event. Picture supplied

For 25 years Ben Watson struggled with drugs and alcohol but he turned his life around and now helps others just like him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.