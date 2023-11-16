The Standard
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

In the deep end: Horse in the running for three-year-old race

By Tim Auld
November 17 2023 - 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Tom Dabernig, pictured at the Warrnambool races, will have Riverina Power contesting the $500,000 Group Three Blue Sapphire Stakes at Caulfield. Picture by Sean McKenna
Trainer Tom Dabernig, pictured at the Warrnambool races, will have Riverina Power contesting the $500,000 Group Three Blue Sapphire Stakes at Caulfield. Picture by Sean McKenna

TOM Dabernig admits he's throwing Riverina Power in at the deep end in November 18's $500,000 Group Three Blue Sapphire Stakes at Caulfield but the popular Warrnambool trainer says the filly deserves a crack at a rich three-year-old race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.