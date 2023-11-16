In the deep end: Horse in the running for three-year-old race

TOM Dabernig admits he's throwing Riverina Power in at the deep end in November 18's $500,000 Group Three Blue Sapphire Stakes at Caulfield but the popular Warrnambool trainer says the filly deserves a crack at a rich three-year-old race.
Dabernig has called on the services of top jockey Michael Dee to guide the lightly-raced Riverina Power in the 1400-metre race.
"It looks a tough task for Riverina Power but we'll give it our best shot," Dabernig told The Standard.
"Riverina Power ran fourth against open-class horses at Hamilton last week. She runs against her own age on Saturday at Caulfield.
"It's a very good field - you expect that when you're running in a $500,000 race. I would walk away really happy if she could run in the top four.
"It would be wonderful for her breeding prospects if she could get some black type next to her name. Riverina Power has drawn perfectly in barrier two. I'm expecting Michael will get the run of the race from that gate.
"The top few at the head of the weights look to be the ones to beat but if they have an off day we should be there."
Bookmakers are betting $71 about Riverina Power's chances on Saturday, November 18.
Daniel Bowman, Matthew Williams and Symon Wilde are other Warrnambool trainers with runners on the 10-race Caulfield program.
Bowman saddles up Outlaws Revenge and Fortunate Kiss while Wrote to Arataki runs in the $1 million Rupert Clarke Stakes for Williams. Aurora's Symphony is Wilde's runner.
