Family ties attract footballer to Hampden league club

A DESIRE to play alongside family helped Cobden land a talented football recruit for the 2024 Hampden league season.
His father Gary also played for the club.
Smith is a key defender who will complement fellow recruit Sam Lucas in a strengthened Cobden back six.
The Newport-based Smith told The Standard he felt refreshed and was eager to play his part for the Bombers.
"I am pretty excited. All my family is down that way so it will be unreal," he said.
"My dad, my uncles all played for Cobden and even Pa (Desmond) played for Cobden so it's good to keep it in the name."
The builder did not play in 2023 after bruising a kidney he ruptured four years earlier.
"This year I did pre-season with East Keilor and bruised it in the last practice match so had a year off," Smith said.
"I've got the body right and am back into it. Going and watching certainly made you miss it but I think it was a good idea for the body."
Smith, 25, said the kidney injury in 2019 was serious and required time in a Bendigo hospital.
"It was a bit scary. Mum (Paula) and Dad were overseas so I actually had Nanna (Aileen) come up and look after my brothers while I was in hospital," he said.
"I had a week in hospital, was off work for five weeks. It was a bit of a shock to the system that one."
Smith played his junior football with Echuca Bombers before moving to Tongala.
He then returned to his home club before switching back to Tongala for another four seasons and then had his 12-month hiatus from the football field.
The time off gave Smith the chance to watch some Cobden games this year.
He's excited to add to the Brody Mahoney-coached side, providing run as a key defender.
"I want to bring a bit of energy and height to the team," Smith said.
"We're looking pretty strong I think."
Cobden returned to finals for the first time in six years in 2023, making a first semi-final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.