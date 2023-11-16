Fit and firing: Veteran batter leads the way for division one cricket side

A South West Cricket stalwart has credited an improved fitness base as a key reason behind his blistering start to the division one season.
Camperdown's Steven Fisher, a former division one captain of the club, is leading the competition for runs after four rounds with 219 at 54.75, with an eye-catching 125 against Woorndoo in the opening round setting the tone for his season.
He's also scored 57 against Boorcan and snared five wickets at an impressive average of 12.60.
The 36-year-old said a season of football under his belt in Lismore Derrinallum's reserves in the Mininera league was a catalyst behind his form, allowing him to come into the cricket season with a "strong fitness base" to work with.
"It's nice to get runs early on to get confidence up and when you do do that you feel like you're seeing them pretty well," he said ahead of the round five clash against Cobden on Saturday.
"But in this game you're one shot away from being out of form. It's a confidence game.
"For me, I've come back a bit fitter coming into this season. I played footy and that kind of thing for a change which does help.
"It gives you a strong fitness base as opposed to not doing anything in the off-season at all so hopefully I can keep that going."
Fisher, who used to play with division one rival Pomborneit before crossing to the club in 2017-18, said the group which sits third on the table with three wins and one loss were excited by their "natural progression".
"It's always good to get early wins, we probably weren't in this position early last year because of all the washouts but it's good to get them now," he said.
"We just fell short of making finals last year and hopefully these early wins can change that.
"I think a lot of our improvement has come from that natural progression of our list, we've got a pretty young group and the extra 12 months certainly helps.
"We're pretty similar playing list wise to what we were last year so it does come down to that natural progression."
Fisher said the challenge against the 2022-23 runners-up on Saturday was one they were ready for and a nice test after a promising start to the season.
"We always seem to match up well against Cobden, we've had some really close games in the past few seasons, some going their way and some going ours," he said.
"The side's are pretty balanced and always pretty similar, so it's always enjoyable coming up against them."
