Motorist demands action over state of roads

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
November 17 2023 - 12:03pm
A car plunges into a 40-centimetre deep pothole on the dangerous Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road. Picture by Sean McKenna
A Warrnambool man who has been forced to pay $1600 for car repairs is demanding action on the state of the region's roads.

