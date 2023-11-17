Motorist demands action over state of roads

A Warrnambool man who has been forced to pay $1600 for car repairs is demanding action on the state of the region's roads.
Dion Webster, who travels to Tarrone for work every day, said he was fed up with the poor state of south-west roads.
"For the last 13 months I have been travelling from Warrnambool to the Tarrone power terminal so I use a lot of back roads," Mr Webster said.
He said he had been forced to replace two tyres in that time.
"I got one blow out on Caramut Road after I hit a pothole and it split my tyre longways - so down the middle of the tyre," Mr Webster said.
"The second blow out was on Woolsthorpe-Heywood road, which blew a hole in the sidewall of the tyre."
Mr Webster said the tyres cost $300 each and he had to miss two days of work.
"It's also damaged my alloy rims on my car due to hitting the potholes at 100kmh on Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road and 80kmh on Caramut Road," he said.
Mr Webster said he contacted the Warrnambool City and Moyne Shire councils and was referred to VicRoads.
"I called them and I got a link to complain and ask for compensation and I haven't heard anything back," he said.
"It's been over six months."
Mr Webster said the roads in the region were appalling.
"I'm totally concerned and disgusted with the condition of the roads," he said.
"The route I use for work is part of the safety plan and we have to use those roads - no choice - otherwise we get fines by the council if we're caught using other roads.
"The condition of the roads is completely abhorrent - someone will die in a car accident, it's only a matter of time."
Mr Webster said the state and federal governments needed to provide more funding for roads in regional areas.
"I'm out of pocket $1600 during this difficult financial time with raised interest rates, price of fuel, food, bills.
"Everything has gone up 30 per cent except our income.
"They're more than happy to take our registration fees every year - if we don't pay then we can't drive."
A number of readers also voiced their frustration at the state of south-west roads on The Standard's Facebook page.
One person said they travelled from Yambuk to Koroit daily for work.
"The highway is a disgrace - I put new struts on my car six months ago - they are stuffed already because of the state of the roads," they wrote.
"Costing a fortune due to needing wheel alignments more often," wrote another.
"I have broken two windscreens and two sets of suspension through bad roads ."
Earlier this week, Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said he was concerned much-needed repairs to the Princes Highway would not happen.
"We've heard the devastating news today that the government now is cutting road funding by 30 per cent," Mr Tehan said.
"There are serious questions that need to be answered by reducing the commitment that the Commonwealth will make to Victorian road projects from 80-20 to 50-50.
"Does that mean existing programs which have already been signed up to-for instance, for much-needed repairs to the Princes Highway - will or will not go ahead?"
Concerns about the state of the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road have been raised for several years.
