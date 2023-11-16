The Standard
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man and woman to front court charged over alleged aggravated burglary, ute theft

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
November 17 2023 - 8:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man and woman to front court charged over alleged aggravated burglary, ute theft
Man and woman to front court charged over alleged aggravated burglary, ute theft

A man and woman have been arrested and charged with an alleged aggravated burglary that left an elderly man badly shaken.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.