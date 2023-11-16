Man and woman to front court charged over alleged aggravated burglary, ute theft

A man and woman have been arrested and charged with an alleged aggravated burglary that left an elderly man badly shaken.
The 23-year-old woman and 28-year-old, both of Portland, were arrested in Warrnambool about 10pm on Thursday, November 16, 2023.
They have each been charged with aggravated burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
The man has also been charged with bail offences.
The Standard previously reported an elderly Camperdown resident was left shaken after a masked intruder shoved him out of the way to grab his keys and steal his ute.
Detective Senior Constable Rachel O'Connor, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said three masked offenders - two men and a woman - attended at Princes Highway property in Camperdown at 3.50pm on Saturday, November 11, 2023.
She said one of the men went to the unlocked back door of the property, entered the home and grabbed the keys to a silver 2012 Holden Colorado dual cab utility.
"In the process of grabbing the keys he's shoved the elderly male resident out of the way," she said.
"The man in his 70s was very fortunately not injured."
The stolen ute was recovered about 9pm on November 12 near Beaufort, 20 kilometres west of Ballarat.
The man and woman are expected to face Warrnambool Magistrates Court on November 17 for a bail/remand hearing.
