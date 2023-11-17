The Standard
Friday, 17 November 2023
'Shocking and brutal': First-time author retells wartime nurse massacre

By Jenny McLaren
November 17 2023 - 11:35am
First-time author Georgina Banks will address Warrnambool and District Historical Society's annual general meeting.
SHOCKING and brutal, the 1942 execution of Australian Army nurses who had survived the bombing of the Vyner Brooke cargo ship on an evacuation dash from Singapore went down as one of the worst war crimes in history committed against Australians.

